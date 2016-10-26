Release no. 25/2016



At Columbus A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting held on 26 October 2016, the proposal set out in the agenda was adopted, including the following;



1. The proposal from the Board of Directors about new guidelines for incentive programs, cf. section 139 of the Danish Companies Act was approved.



Ib Kunøe Thomas Honoré Chairman of the Board CEO & President Columbus A/S Columbus A/S



