

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $154 million, or $0.91 per share. This was higher than $151 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $585 million. This was up from $529 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $154 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $585 Mln vs. $529 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX