

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) announced earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $353 million, or $1.96 per share. This was up from $252 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.6 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $2.93 billion. This was up from $2.59 billion last year.



DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $353 Mln. vs. $252 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.6 -Revenue (Q3): $2.93 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.09 - $5.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX