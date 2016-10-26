JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported third quarter 2016 financial results.

Third Quarter 2016 Compared to Third Quarter 2015 Results

Revenue declined by 0.2% to $316 million

LTL shipments per workday declined by 1.2%

LTL tonnage per workday fell by 2.9%

LTL yield increased 3.7%

Operating ratio of 92.8 compared to 93.7

Operating income increased 14.1% to $22.6 million

Net income increased 17.4% to $13.8 million

Diluted earnings per share were $0.54 compared to $0.46

"Third quarter operating results reflect our continued pricing discipline and our company-wide efforts aimed at achieving operating efficiencies across all areas of our network. In the quarter we saw year-over-year improvements in dock, city and linehaul productivity," said Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick O'Dell. "The combination of improved productivity with continued positive pricing actions enabled us to post a 90 basis point improvement in our operating ratio in the third quarter compared to third quarter last year. Rates increased an average of 5.7% on contractual renewals in the quarter and in early October we implemented a general rate increase of 4.9%," O'Dell added.

"Though the economic environment continues to offer only tepid growth, I was encouraged to see our LTL shipment trend turn positive in September for the first time since February," O'Dell concluded.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $94.2 million at September 30, 2016 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 16.6% compared to 15.6% at September 30, 2015. Net capital expenditures, including equipment financed with capital leases, in the year-to-date period through September were $142.5 million compared to $114.4 million in the first nine months of 2015.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 148 terminals in 34 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saiacorp.com.

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release contains these types of statements, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2016 2015 -------------- -------------- ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 789 $ 124 Accounts receivable, net 143,461 124,222 Prepaid expenses and other 22,152 34,643 -------------- -------------- Total current assets 166,402 158,989 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 1,104,495 995,514 Less: accumulated depreciation 492,577 456,335 -------------- -------------- Net property and equipment 611,918 539,179 OTHER ASSETS 30,292 31,025 -------------- -------------- Total assets $ 808,612 $ 729,193 ============== ============== LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 48,129 $ 54,754 Wages and employees' benefits 38,277 27,834 Other current liabilities 50,300 46,360 Current portion of long-term debt 16,695 12,432 -------------- -------------- Total current liabilities 153,401 141,380 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 77,543 56,540 Deferred income taxes 74,091 67,417 Claims, insurance and other 34,687 35,967 -------------- -------------- Total other liabilities 186,321 159,924 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 25 25 Additional paid-in capital 234,045 230,593 Deferred compensation trust (3,229) (3,102) Retained earnings 238,049 200,373 -------------- -------------- Total stockholders' equity 468,890 427,889 -------------- -------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 808,612 $ 729,193 ============== ============== Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Third Quarter Nine Months -------------------- -------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- OPERATING REVENUE $ 316,442 $ 317,199 $ 918,258 $ 933,701 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 178,687 177,623 524,877 505,817 Purchased transportation 15,657 19,314 42,439 57,212 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 59,345 65,122 172,411 201,432 Operating taxes and licenses 10,061 9,258 30,227 27,765 Claims and insurance 9,988 9,146 28,949 20,344 Depreciation and amortization 19,927 16,765 56,910 48,525 Operating loss, net 133 126 496 247 --------- --------- --------- --------- Total operating expenses 293,798 297,354 856,309 861,342 --------- --------- --------- --------- OPERATING INCOME 22,644 19,845 61,949 72,359 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 1,183 1,033 3,410 3,126 Other, net (104) 46 (147) (19) --------- --------- --------- --------- Nonoperating expenses, net 1,079 1,079 3,263 3,107 --------- --------- --------- --------- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 21,565 18,766 58,686 69,252 Income tax expense 7,739 6,989 21,010 25,623 --------- --------- --------- --------- NET INCOME $ 13,826 $ 11,777 $ 37,676 $ 43,629 ========= ========= ========= ========= Average common shares outstanding - basic 25,038 24,963 25,022 24,901 ========= ========= ========= ========= Average common shares outstanding - diluted 25,658 25,555 25,625 25,525 ========= ========= ========= ========= Basic earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.47 $ 1.51 $ 1.75 ========= ========= ========= ========= Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.46 $ 1.47 $ 1.71 ========= ========= ========= ========= Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months -------------------- 2016 2015 --------- --------- OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 117,659 $ 114,038 --------- --------- Net cash provided by operating activities 117,659 114,038 --------- --------- INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of business, net of cash received - (22,238) Acquisition of property and equipment (108,871) (68,835) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,046 665 --------- --------- Net cash used in investing activities (107,825) (90,408) --------- --------- FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of long-term debt (3,571) (3,571) Borrowing of revolving credit agreement, net (35) (20,000) Proceeds from stock option exercises 248 2,816 Other financing activity (5,811) (2,702) --------- --------- Net cash used in financing activities (9,169) (23,457) --------- --------- NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 665 173 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 124 4,367 --------- --------- CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 789 $ 4,540 ========= ========= NON-CASH ITEMS: Equipment financed with capital leases $ 34,683 $ 23,979 ========= ========= Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 (Unaudited) Third Quarter --------------- Third Quarter % Amount/Workday % ---------------- --------------- 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change ------- ------- ------- ------- ------- ------ Workdays 64 64 Operating ratio 92.8% 93.7% Tonnage (1) LTL 913 940 (2.9) 14.26 14.68 (2.9) TL 182 188 (2.9) 2.85 2.93 (2.9) Shipments (1) LTL 1,638 1,658 (1.2) 25.59 25.91 (1.2) TL 26 27 (4.7) 0.40 0.42 (4.7) Revenue/cwt. (2) LTL $ 16.08 $ 15.51 3.7 TL $ 5.51 $ 5.87 (6.2) Revenue/shipment (2) LTL $179.17 $175.77 1.9 TL $783.61 $820.00 (4.4) Pounds/shipment LTL 1,114 1,134 (1.7) TL 14,229 13,967 1.9 Length of Haul (3) 789 773 2.1 (1) In thousands (2) Revenue does not include the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy and other revenue. (3) In miles

