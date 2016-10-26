DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), with pending symbol and name change to HempLife Today™, and the management of HempLife Today™, are offering this update on the company's new Corporate structure which will further enable the company to broaden its awareness in the potential 2.1 billion dollar CBD industry.

It is estimated that CBD derived from Hemp will be 450 million dollars or more of the overall CBD market. The Company believes that as awareness of legal CBD derived from the Hemp plant expands, the reach of this more easily accessible product could outperform CBD sourced from medical marijuana, thus making CBD sales from Hemp even higher than estimated.

HempLife Today™ is firmly positioned to cast a wide net into the vast ocean of people seeking CBD by providing them a viable CBD product that is legal and available in all 50 states.

Name and symbol change: The vote (by the Company) to change the name of the company to HempLife Today™ has been announced and corporate council has completed the legal work to transfer the corporate items over to HempLife Today™ The Company wants shareholders to know that the new name and symbol change involved a lot more legal filings than the average name change and that everything has to be done in the correct stage and properly filed. In addition, everything is being done by corporate legal counsel to expedite the name and symbol change as quickly as possible.

New corporate structure:

James Ballas, the former CEO of Ubiquitech Software Corporation, will now take the helm as the CEO of HempLife Today™ James brings an extensive background of over 30 years of marketing and has been featured in over 200 radio, television, and Internet commercials, Infomercials, and presentations. His expertise in advertising and marketing helps give HempLife Today™ the edge over its competitors.

Tim Zorn, the former CEO of HempLife Today™ moves to the role as President. Mr. Zorn's expertise in the health and fitness industry also goes back over 30 years and Mr. Zorn also has extensive experience in management, fulfillment, and operations of large corporations. With a total commitment to excellence, Tim is the perfect member of our team for his new position.

Luke Dreyer will continue as COO and also oversee all of the company's exponential technical growth. With Mr. Dreyer continuing in this role the company is assured of the most up to date Internet and technical marketing. Including overseeing...all Web development, Internet advertising, Affiliate marketing, data management, and more.

Divisions:

The following (Former divisions of Ubiquitech Software Corporation) will not be under the new HempLife Today™ umbrella and are being spun out of the company with potential proceeds going back to the company.

Blue Crush Marketing Group:

MyCashBuilder.com

FusionFundraiser

International Fortune

All personnel, intellectual property and assets of Blue Crush Marketing Group, are being migrated into HempLife Today™ and will operate under the HempLife Today™ umbrella acting as the in-house marketing arm of HempLife Today™ The company believes this gives HempLife Today™ and the CannazALL™ CBD brand the additional marketing force to continue to position the brand for growth.

"We want our shareholders to know that we are now 100% committed to HempLife Today only," said James Ballas, CEO, "and that all of our efforts, our personnel, and our talents are focused on making this company the biggest and best it can be."

"With our new corporate structure we are set up to really expand the HempLife Today and CannazALL brands," adds Tim Zorn, President. "There has been an incredible amount of work done to bring us to this point but we are ready for 2017 and to have our best year ever."

HempLife Today™ poised to take advantage of the 2.1B dollar CBD Industry

According to recently published industry data CBD (Cannabidiol) products, are growing exponentially with estimates that total sales could reach 2.1 billion by 2020, and have a compound annual growth rate of 59%. HempLife Today™ has the products, the personnel, the funding, and the vision to continue to keep its CannazALL™ line of USA grown and formulated CBD products as an industry leader, further tapping into the growing, multi-billion dollar hemp and CBD industry.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends', "believes', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

E-mail: Investors@UbiquitechSoftware.com



