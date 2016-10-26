SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Alluxio (formerly Tachyon), developers of the world's first system that unifies data at memory speed, today announced general availability of its product portfolio, Alluxio Enterprise Edition (AEE) and Alluxio Community Edition (ACE). Alluxio provides a unified view of enterprise data that spans disparate storage systems, locations and clouds, allowing any big data compute framework to access data in any storage system at memory speed. Today it runs critical workloads in Global 2000 companies such as Alibaba, Baidu, Barclay's Bank, CERN, ESRI, Huawei, Intel, and Juniper, among others.

The proliferation of big data compute frameworks has created a severe challenge to enterprises seeking to extract value from data stored in their disparate storage systems that span devices, locations and even across public/private clouds. Today's high-performance applications demand real-time responses, driving a massive industry shift to in-memory file systems. Alluxio's unified global namespace allows any compute framework to access disparate storage systems on premise and in the cloud at memory speed.

Alluxio Community Edition and Alluxio Enterprise Edition are tested and certified versions of the open source software originally developed at UC Berkeley's AMPLab. The software supercharges data storage and gives customers an easy-to-install integrated package. Also included is an administrative interface called the Alluxio Manager, that makes it simple to deploy, manage and monitor Alluxio clusters at any scale. Alluxio Enterprise Edition adds mission-critical features such as enterprise security, data replication and enterprise-grade support and professional services to ensure success for the largest and most demanding customers.

"Our software is in production today at some of the largest sites in the world, unifying data at memory speeds," said Haoyuan Li, co-creator of the Alluxio project and founding CEO of Alluxio, Inc. "Our Enterprise and Community Editions make it much easier for the broadest range of users to take advantage of the performance and data unification benefits of Alluxio. We help customers unlock data that is trapped in scores of disparate storage systems by connecting them to the world's most powerful big data frameworks with ease, delivering convenience and reliability with unprecedented performance."

Alluxio Community Edition (ACE)

Alluxio Community Edition is the easiest way for new users to try Alluxio. It is available free of charge, and is designed to accelerate the adoption of the core technology. ACE users can quickly realize many of the same benefits of Alluxio as those enjoyed by some of the world's largest companies. These companies use Alluxio to run big data applications across disparate storage systems at terabyte and petabyte scales -- at memory speed.

Available for free download at www.alluxio.com today, Alluxio Community Edition is a certified and tested distribution of Alluxio open source, packaged and ready to deploy.

Alluxio Community Edition includes:

Proven Alluxio open source software, packaged, and certified by Alluxio;

Drivers for a continually-expanding range of storage systems that today includes Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Red Hat GlusterFS, Red Hat Ceph, Apache HDFS, Huawei FusionStorage, OpenStack Swift and more;

Support for a continually-expanding range of big data computation frameworks that today includes Apache Spark, Apache Flink, Apache Storm, Apache Hadoop, Apache Mapreduce, Apache Samza, Apache Flink and more;

Alluxio Manager is a graphical administrative interface that simplifies installing, managing and monitoring Alluxio clusters. It delivers a convenient, intuitive and user-friendly way to deploy Alluxio across specified cluster nodes without having to install software manually, update automation scripts or rely on third-party tools.

Alluxio Enterprise Edition

Alluxio Enterprise Edition is available at tiered pricing levels depending on enterprise customer requirements for features, service and support. It is designed for customers who want to run Alluxio in production environments with critical enterprise features such as advanced high availability, replication and security -- all backed by enterprise-class support and professional services. Alluxio Enterprise Edition includes all the components of Alluxio Community Edition plus:

Kerberos-based, end-to-end security that integrates with leading enterprise authentication solutions;

Replication of data on load/read for dramatic performance gains;

Advanced high availability via replication of data on write;

Enterprise-class support and professional services with choices of 8x5 or round-the-clock 24/7 support.

Alluxio is proven in the enterprise

Alluxio proves its value in production scenarios where customers need to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time. It overcomes I/O limitations for running big data workloads that have to access remote storage. In addition, it allows big data workloads to share data at memory speed for orders of magnitude higher performance in running jobs. Finally, it provides a unified view of storage by transparently managing data across disparate storage systems.

Examples of enterprises adopting Alluxio include:

Baidu, the Google of China, wanted employees to be able to do ad-hoc interactive queries on petabytes of data to get insights into customers and their business. Before Alluxio, the data was stored in different data centers and I/O choked performance. Spanning all of these storage systems and locations, Alluxio slashed query times from 15 minutes to 30 seconds, a 30X performance improvement. Read case study.





Barclay's, the 280-year-old global banking powerhouse, wanted to train proprietary models to improve risk management with machine learning and faster data queries but needed to perform its analysis all in memory to meet regulatory requirements that banned writing customer data to disk. Alluxio reduced iteration workflow time from hours to seconds by sharing data across jobs at in-memory speeds. Read case study.





Qunar, China's number one e-travel site, wanted to deploy real-time machine learning algorithms to run on more than four terabytes of data to improve ad delivery. By efficiently managing data across disparate storage systems, Alluxio helped Qunar see a 15X boost in performance with peaks of up to 300X. Read case study.

About Alluxio

Alluxio, formerly Tachyon, is the world's first system that unifies data at memory speed. By allowing applications to access data stored in disparate storage systems at memory speed, Alluxio enables enterprises to manage data efficiently, accelerate business analytics, and ease the adoption of hybrid cloud. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alluxio, Inc. was founded by the creators and top contributors to the Alluxio open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

