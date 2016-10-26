

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $2.24 billion, or $0.92 per share. This was higher than $2.00 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $21.32 billion. This was up from $18.67 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.24 Bln. vs. $2.00 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $21.32 Bln vs. $18.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX