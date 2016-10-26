

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $472.1 million, or $0.82 per share. This was higher than $358.2 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.9% to $1.61 billion. This was down from $1.87 billion last year.



Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $472.1 Mln. vs. $358.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.9%



