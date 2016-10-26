Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2016) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi") today announced that Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company," a 50/50 joint venture between Kandi and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.) has received an initial payment of RMB 27,408,000 (or approximately USD $4 million) from Shanxi Coal Asset Management Group ("Shanxi Coal"), as provided for under their previously-announced strategic cooperation agreement to produce and sell more than 50,000 electric vehicles ("EVs") during a five-year period.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, "Receiving the initial multi-million dollar payment from Shanxi Coal is a strong indicator that both parties have made substantial progress under our strategic cooperation agreement, and we look forward to continued successful cooperation between Kandi and Shanxi Coal in the future."

"Although the national government will begin reducing the amount of renewable energy subsidies to all EV manufacturers in 2017, the subsidy program itself will continue through 2020. Under the Government's current subsidy policy, the EVs produced and sold by the JV Company meet national renewable energy subsidy requirements and are eligible to receive subsidy payments. Kandi is currently developing EV market growth strategies that do not rely solely on subsidy payments and is identifying key areas of focus in which to improve Kandi's earnings capabilities," Mr. Hu concluded.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @Kandi_Group

Company Contact:

Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com