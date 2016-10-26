1. Proposal of shareholder ING Luxembourg S.A. not to make any changes in the supervisory board.



The proposal was not accepted by the General Meeting. 4 350 864 votes (18,82% of votes represented at the general meeting) were in favour, 16 590 732 votes (71,76% of votes represented at the general meeting) were against, 2 179 442 votes (9,43% of votes represented at the general meeting) were neutral.



2. Recall of members from Supervisory Board



Decisions:



with 22 812 225 votes (98,66% of votes represented at the general meeting) in favour to recall Viktor Mahhov from Supervisory Board from 26.10.2016



with 22 812 225 votes (98,66% of votes represented at the general meeting) in favour to recall Jaak Ennuste from Supervisory Board from 26.10.2016



with 16 590 732 votes (71,76% of votes represented at the general meeting) in favour to recall Kari Sakari Salonen from Supervisory Board from 26.10.2016



the General Meeting did not support proposal to recall Indrek Kasela from Supervisory Board (100 votes in favour, 23 120 937 against, 1 neutral).



3. Election of Members of Supervisory Board



Decisions:



with 22 812 225 votes (98,66% of votes represented at the general meeting) in favour to elect Marek Kiisa as a new Supervisory Board member from 26.10.2016



with 22 812 225 votes (98,66% of votes represented at the general meeting) in favour to elect Peeter Saks as a new Supervisory Board member from 26.10.2016



with 22 812 225 votes (98,66% of votes represented at the general meeting) in favour to elect Aleksandras Cesnavicius as a new Supervisory Board member from 26.10.2016



with 18 770 173 votes (81,18% of votes represented at the general meeting) in favour to elect Gunnar Kobin as a new Supervisory Board member from 01.01.2017