MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) is actually planning a 2000 meter drilling program on wholly-owned Heberto gold project, targeting extents at depth and to the southwest of Heberto gold zone, approximately 50 km south of Goldcorp's Eleonore gold mine, James Bay Lower Eastmain area, Quebec, and 20 km west of the Clearwater gold deposit, along the same eastwest structure.

Heberto gold mineralization is concentrated in 2 to 3 NNW mineralized potassic shears (3-30 wide) dipping 45 -50 degrees west that may be enriched by flatter (30 degrees) metric structures along the contact of the Heberto diorite. Upcoming drilling will target the possible closing or joining of the potassic shears at depth as well as repetition of flat structures along the diorite.

Access trail was checked in the field and due to particularly soft/wet ground conditions along the 6 km drill access trail from main road, the program will start in early winter when access ground is frozen.

First drilling on that property in the last year led to Heberto Gold discovery by DIOS, yielding up to 4.8 grams gold per tonne over 8.65 meters included in 2.13 g/t Au /22.90 m; 2.0 g/t Au over 22.0 m some 75 m deeper; 1.15 g/t Au/64 m including 3.65 g/t Au/13 m some 50 m to the south. Widths are true widths.

Another shear returned at least 1.63 g/t Au /18.45m. Other values were also returned: 1.0 g/t Au/20.25 m including 2.05 g/t Au/7.25 m; 1.85 g/t Au/7.10 m; 1.88 g/t Au/7.05 m including 3.93 g/t Au/3.35 m; 2.53 g/t Au/3 m; 0.75 g/t Au/ 14.75 m; 2.89 g/t Au/3 m; 3.46 g/t Au/2.2 m in a tonalitic pluton injected by small (Heberto) dioritic bodies/dykes.

HEBERTO major km scale gold system is located within a 5 X 8 km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrops area, with several other targets of Heberto style. Technical data was reviewed by Harold Desbiens, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP.

