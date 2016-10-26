Regulatory News:

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2016

Numbers compared with January-September 2015

Operating profit improved to 424 MSEK (280)

Credit losses amounted to -124 MSEK (-122) corresponding to a credit loss level of 1.4% (1.6%)

Total operating expenses amounted to -334 MSEK (-279)

Nordax Bank AB (publ) today publish the interim report for the period January-September 2016.

http://mb.cision.com/Main/7708/2108945/580310.pdf

Nordax Bank AB (publ) is a fully owned subsidiary to Nordax Group AB (publ).

This information is information that Nordax Bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.45 CET on October 26, 2016.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161026006044/en/

Contacts:

Nordax

Andreas Frid

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 705 29 08 00

E-mail: ir@nordax.se