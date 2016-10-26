Bioinformatics Market Worth 16.18 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Bioinformatics Market by Sector (Molecular Medicine, Agriculture, Forensic, Animal, Research & Gene Therapy), Product (Sequencing Platforms, Knowledge Management & Data Analysis) & Application (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics) - Global Forecast to 2021", the market is projected to reach USD 16.18 Billion by 2021 from USD 6.21 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 136 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 184 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Bioinformatics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bioinformatics-39.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing initiatives from government and private organizations, growing application of bioinformatics, and improved collaborative ties between companies and research institutes are the major factors driving the growth of the bioinformatics market. On the other hand, lack of well-defined standards and common data formats for integration of data, shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals, and lack of adequate user-friendly tools are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

The bioinformatics market is segmented on the basis of sector, products and services, application, and region. Based on sector, the bioinformatics market is categorized into medical biotechnology, academics, animal biotechnology, agricultural technology, environmental biotechnology, forensic biotechnology, and other sectors (homeland security and defense, law enforcement groups, bioweapon creation, and evolutionary biotechnology). In 2016, the medical biotechnology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bioinformatics market. This is attributed to the increasing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development processes for the faster development of safe and effective drugs at reduced costs.

On the basis of products and services, the bioinformatics market is categorized into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and bioinformatics services. The knowledge management tools segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016. However, the bioinformatics platforms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period; high growth in this segment can be attributed to the advantages of bioinformatics platforms, such as reduction in overall time for processing data, phylogenetic analysis, and identification of sequence similarity.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=39

Based on application, the market is segmented into genomics, chemoinformatics & drug design, proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, and other applications (glycomics, cytomics, physiomics, and interactomics). The genomics segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016. The increasing use of pharmacogenomics is a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the bioinformatics market in 2016. The increasing demand for bioinformatics across genomics and proteomics research, technological advancements, increasing research funding, and presence of a large number of market players and research institutes are driving the growth of the bioinformatics market in this region.

Major players operating in the bioinformatics market include Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Agilent Technologies (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

Genomics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Sequencing, PCR, Microarray), Application (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine), Process (Library Preparation, Sequencing & Imaging), End User - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/genomics-market-613.html

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Platforms (HiSeq, MiSeq, HiSeq X Ten/X Five, Nextseq500, Ion Proton, PGM, IonS5, PacBio & Sequel), Services (Targeted Sequencing, De novo), & Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery) - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-technologies-market-546.html

About MarketsandMarkets



MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Subscribe Reports from Healthcare Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Telephone No: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets