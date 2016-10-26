Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2016 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.36 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2016, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 16, 2016.



On Oct. 27, MPC will provide an update on its 2016 third-quarter results through an earnings release, to be followed by a conference call scheduled for 9 a.m. EDT that day. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-800-447-0521 (confirmation number 43396863) or by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2016 Third-Quarter Financial Results" link.

###

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation



MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,400 independently owned retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,770 convenience stores in 22 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product pipelines and more than 5,500 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants, 13 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071

Teresa Homan (419) 421-2965



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312









MPC 3Q 2016 Dividend (http://hugin.info/147922/R/2051779/767711.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation via Globenewswire

