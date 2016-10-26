Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2016) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) (the "Company"), is pleased to provide the following update on its Segala West property in Western Mali.

About Segala West

The Segala West permit is surrounded by several mines, which include Randgold's Loulo-Gounkoto mine complex to the West where the company has declared resources of 51 Mt at 4.4 g/t for 5.7 million oz au Measured and Indicated, 20 Mt at 3.9 g/t for 2 million oz au inferred and ore reserves of 32 Mt average at 4.6 g.t for 3.7 million oz au in the Proven and Probably category. Adjacent to the East of Segala West are Endeavour Mining's Tabakoto and Segala mines with Kofi and Kefola prospects to the north and south respectively. Within the Segala West permit exists a large soil geochemical anomaly covering an area of 24 km2 within which 3 significant artisanal mines are active. The surface expression of the neighbouring mine, Tabakoto (Endeavour Mining), which hosts ~3 million oz Au is less than 1 km2 (18.5 Mt at 3.5 g/t for 1.8 million oz au measured and indicated, 9 Mt at 3.6 g/t for 1 million oz au inferred and 6.4 Mt at 3.5 g/t for 0.7 million oz au proven and probable). The mineralization hosted on the Company's property is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on Loulo-Gounkoto and Tabakoto deposits. However, the extent and persistence of the soil geochemical gold anomaly is the surface expression of significant mineralization below ground. Combined with the extensive artisanal mining presence on sight, Desert Gold is actively seeking investors to finance a focused exploration program to prove the presence of mineralization at depth.

Previous exploration at Segala West focused on the Northern Sector of the permit. The company now intends to focus its exploration efforts in the southern area of the permit. The first area of interest is known as the "Baroya area" where extensive artisanal mining operations exist.

Highlights:

The Company successfully renewed the Segala West permit in July 2015 securing the permit until November 2017.

The Company is actively seeking investors and joint venture partners to fund the USD $1.1 million exploration at Segala West's southern target know as the Baroya area where 3 large artisanal gold mining operations exist.

Results from a grab sampling program at the Baroya Pit in the southern sector of the permit indicated positive gold grades and positive structural indicators necessitating the requirement for trenching and drilling in the area.

The Relevance of the Baroya Area

The soil geochemical survey performed in May of 2014, in which 2,342 soil samples were collected by GeoActiv Pty Ltd (a South African geological contracting and consulting company) and analyzed by the ALS Chemex SA PTY Ltd laboratory in South Africa, completed a blanket geochemical analysis of the exploration permit. The results delineate an 8 km long and 3 km wide corridor traversing the tenement in a northwesterly direction. The soil sample database comprises 6,032 lognormally distributed Au Values with thresholds of 669 ppb, 204 ppb and 20 ppb, for the respective 1, 5 and 50 percentiles. There are significant artisanal mining activities focused in three areas: one on the NW strike extension of Endeavour's Segala mine, (the "Segala pit") and, two in the southeastern part of the tenement nearby the village of Baroya, (the "Baroya pit"). These mining sites target mineralized vein systems within the metasediment host rocks. Grab samples of the material being mined within the property were collected and assayed. Results are tabulated below (Table 1) and demonstrate high grades in the mineralized vein systems. Grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Sample source Sample ID depth (m) Au g/t BAROYA PIT B534205 35.00 0.58 BAROYA PIT B534206 35.00 15.65 BAROYA PIT B534207 40.00 3.82 BAROYA PIT B534208 25.00 0.09 BAROYA PIT B534209 25.00 76.30 BAROYA PIT B534210 30.00 0.84 BAROYA PIT B534211 30.00 1.60 BAROYA PIT B534225 40.00 39.80 BAROYA PIT B534226 40.00 2.38 BAROYA PIT B534227 40.00 1.31 SEGALA PIT B534215 20.00 8.82 SEGALA PIT B534216 20.00 5.53 SEGALA PIT B534217 50.00 1.05 SEGALA PIT B534218 30.00 1.14 SEGALA PIT B534221 25.00 26.60 SEGALA PIT B534222 7.00 0.37 SEGALA PIT B534223 10.00 0.58

Table 1. Table of assay results of selected grab samples collected from the artisanal mining operations. Approximate in situ depths from which the samples were collected are given.

Given the mineralization in the district is hosted by geological structures, the company recently completed an analysis of structure both from remote sensing data as well as from previous drill core data. The results point to a coherent set of fractures congruent with the mineralized systems noted both at Tabakoto mine and at the Segala mine. The Segala and Baroya artisanal mining sites follow these structural orientations. The company is actively seeking investors to raise funds to drill both sites to confirm the continuity of the mineralization and will selectively trench some of the other significant soil geochemical anomalies to determine the source of these anomalies.

Exploration Program - Segala West

The exploration program at Segala West will take approximately 6 months to complete and has a budget of USD $1.1 million. It will consist of the following key activities.

Segala West Program Budget (US Dollars) Operational overheads 190,000 Field geologists 108,000 Ground geophysics - mag 30,000 Geochem - lab 6500@23 150,000 Trenching 5x400m 100,000 Core drilling 2100@160 336,000 RC drilling 2000@100 200,000 Total $1,114,000



Geophysical

The northern part of the concession was surveyed but not the southern part. For completeness of analysis and the relative marginal cost to acquire further ground magnetic data, it is recommended the remainder of the tenement be surveyed.

Trenching

Long trench transects will serve to map bedrock and help towards the identification of important indicators of mineralization, outside lithology, i.e. alteration and structure. Because of the scale and cost efficiencies, it is recommended to use an excavator rather than manual labour. The siting of the drill and trenches will be made during the startup field phase. Trench locations are planned in the south around the Baroya artisanal mining sites and over significant geochemical anomalies not yet tested. This program calls for a minimum of 2,000 meters of trenching in the Baroya area.

Core drilling

Core drilling is fundamentally important to understand the geology and consequently is needed during the exploratory phases. Approximately 14 holes at an average depth of 150 meters is planned during this phase of exploration totaling 2,100 meters.

RC drilling

Assuming the discovery of mineralization and the understanding of the controls of mineralization, evaluation by RC drilling is recommended to improve cost efficiencies. An additional 2000 m RC drilling is budgeted for this program.

Local Area Map of Segala West and Surrounding Mines