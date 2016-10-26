Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal gastrointestinal therapeutics marketreport. This research report also lists numerous other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global gastrointestinal therapeutics market is expected to continue growing at a steady pace and reach USD 13.8 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over 2015-2020. This growth will be led by the entry of more efficacious and convenient products that will command greater value compared with the existing therapies. Etrolizumab by Roche and Stelara (ustekinumab) by Janssen (subsidiary of Johnson Johnson) are some biologics in the last stages of the pipeline. The entry of these biologics is expected further foster the growth of the market.

Biologics occupy a 70% share in the global inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) therapeutics market. Moreover, the patent expiries of HUMIRA in December 2016 and Remicade in 2017 will lead to the entry of biosimilars into the IBD therapeutics market. The pharmerging biosimilars markets, including China, India, and Brazil, will be the major beneficiaries of this trend as the low-cost manufacturing capacities and resources in these countries will help biosimilars-the cheaper and cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs.

Competitive vendor landscape

Johnson Johnson is leading the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market with its drugs Remicade and Simponi. Remicade is one of the leading biologics for the treatment of IBD. The sales of Remicade Europe will start declining from 2016 onwards due to its patent expiry in 2015. Also, the expected approval of Stelara (ustekinumab) will further ensure the leading position of the company during the forecast period.

"AbbVie offers a tough competition to Johnson Johnson with its drug HUMIRA. The entry of biosimilars will lead to a drastic decline in the sales of this product during the forecast period. The company strives to retain its market presence with drugs like ABT-494, which is on trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease," says Sapna Jha, a lead cardiovascular and metabolic disordersanalyst from Technavio.

Top five gastrointestinal therapeutics market vendors

AbbVie

AbbVie is a global biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets advanced therapies that treat diseases such as chronic autoimmune diseases, including psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and Crohn's disease; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); hepatitis C; thyroid disease; endometriosis; and Parkinson's disease.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson develops products for the infectious diseases, immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and metabolic and cardiovascular diseases therapy areas. It also develops and sells medical devices and consumer care products.

Johnson Johnson has an established presence in the gastrointestinal therapy area with offerings such as Remicade, and Simponi.

Takeda

Takeda researches, develops, manufactures, sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical drugs. The company focuses mainly on the development of drugs for gastroenterology, oncology, central nervous system diseases, and cardiovascular/metabolic disorders. Takeda has an established presence in the gastrointestinal therapy area with offerings such as Entyvio (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease), and Amitiza (IBS-C). The other products included are Lansox (peptic ulcers), Dexilant (acid reflux disease), and vonoprazan (acid-related diseases).

Allergan

Allergan, formerly known as Actavis, officially changed its name in February 2015. The company focuses on the development of branded pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices. The therapeutic areas of focus by the company are eye care, central nervous system, dermatology and medical aesthetics, women's health, gastroenterology, anti-infectives, and urology drugs. Allergan has an established presence in the gastrointestinal therapy area with offerings such as Asacol/Delzicol and Carafate/Sulcrate, for ulcerative colitis and Linzess and Viberzi for IBS.

UCB

UCB Pharma focuses on breakthrough treatment for severe diseases. The strategy of the company involves combining biology and chemistry by using projects like A2HiT to develop drugs for therapeutic areas such as central nervous system and immunology. UCB has an established presence in the gastrointestinal therapy area with offering such as Cimzia for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

