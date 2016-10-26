Via Developments Plc - Additional Placing £1,000,000

27 October 2016

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Additional Placing £1,000,000

Via Developments Pc, is pleased to announce the following.

Following the closure of the marketing period on 20 October 2016, the Company has received firm commitments for £1,000,000 Debenture Stock.

The £1,000,000 New Debenture Stock will be admitted to trading on ISDX Growth Market under the ticker symbol VIA1 on 9 November 2016.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.