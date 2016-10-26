Via Developments Plc - Additional Placing £1,000,000

27 October 2016
GB00BYPBC438
Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")
Additional Placing £1,000,000
Via Developments Pc, is pleased to announce the following.
Following the closure of the marketing period on 20 October 2016, the Company has received firm commitments for £1,000,000 Debenture Stock.
The £1,000,000 New Debenture Stock will be admitted to trading on ISDX Growth Market under the ticker symbol VIA1 on 9 November 2016.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/
ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA