sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.10.2016 | 17:24
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Via Developments Plc - Additional Placing £1,000,000

27 October 2016

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Additional Placing £1,000,000

Via Developments Pc, is pleased to announce the following.

Following the closure of the marketing period on 20 October 2016, the Company has received firm commitments for £1,000,000 Debenture Stock.

The £1,000,000 New Debenture Stock will be admitted to trading on ISDX Growth Market under the ticker symbol VIA1 on 9 November 2016.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.


COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/
ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA


© 2016 PR Newswire