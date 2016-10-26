

EASTPHARMA LTD.



London, 26 October 2016 - EastPharma (EAST LI) informs that it will be releasing its 9M 2016 sales performance and a review of its main subsidiary DEVA Holding's unaudited financial statements for the related period on 3 November 2016.



A conference call to review the 9M 2016 sales performance will be hosted by the management of EastPharma at 11:00am London time on 4 November 2016(07:00am New York / 12:00-noon Zurich time / 02:00pm Istanbul time). The dial-in details are provided below.



Conference call:



Dial-in Number (UK): + 44 (0)20 7162 0077 Dial-in Number (US): + 1 646 851 2407 Dial-in Number (Switzerland): + 41 (0)434 5692 61 Dial-in Number (Germany): + 49 (0)695 8999 0507



Conference ID: 960536



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations: email: ir@eastpharma.com



EastPharma Ltd - a company active in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Turkey and in other regional markets; for further information please visit www.eastpharma.com.



