Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Future of Italy Oil Markets, Investments, Projects and Companies to 2025- Exploration, Oil Production, Oil and Product Pipelines, Storage, Refineries and Supply Demand" report to their offering.

The report identifies key trends and drivers of Italy oil markets and provides the SWOT profile of the country. Further, the country is benchmarked with peer markets to compare its position in regional markets. In addition, impact of competing assets in other countries is also evaluated.

Effect of current market dynamics including price fluctuations, CAPEX declines and others on Italy oil markets-

The impact of recent developments including OPEC decision to cut production at Algiers, US shale oil production decline, Italy government policy changes and CAPEX reductions on companies across Italy oil value chain are analysed in detail. The research provides detailed analysis of all major risks and opportunities faced by oil and gas companies in Italy.

The research work identifies the key moves being taken by government, companies and investors to cop up with global changes and minimize the risks in current market conditions. Further, the research also identifies the strategies being taken by oil and gas players to ensure growth and beat competition in the long run.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Executive Summary

3 Italy Oil Market Factsheet

4 Investment and Business Expansion Opportunities in Italy Oil Markets

5 Italy Oil Market Outlook and Forecasts

6 Competitive Landscape in Italy Oil Markets, 2016

7 Italy Upstream Oil Market Analysis

8 Italy Refinery Market Analysis

9 Italy oil storage market analysis

10 Italy Pipeline Market Analysis

11 Competitor Operations and Business Profiles

Related Topics: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Pipelines, Gasoline and Diesel