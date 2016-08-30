Correction: Denomination in CSD



Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Alda Credit Fund slhf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 531114-0510 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Borgartúni 27, 105 Reykjavík --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) ACF 15 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000026169 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 01.09.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 126318 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD ISK 1- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit ISK 6,060,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Issue ISK 3,340,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time ISK 3,340,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Wednesday, September 02, 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Wednesday, March 02, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Saturday, September 02, 2045 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3.75% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Wednesday, September 02, 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Wednesday, March 02, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index Consumer Price Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 430.07667 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date Wednesday, September 02, 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information None -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------