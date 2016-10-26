Aptilo Unveils New IoT Support in Aptilo Service Management Platform

IOT SOLUTIONS WORLD CONGRESS, BARCELONA, Spain, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Aptilo Networks has added Internet of Things (IoT) support to the award-winning Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) which has been deployed with 100+ telecommunications operators in more than 70 countries.

It is still common for IoT applications to be built as vertical silos with the purpose of supporting only one specific application for one kind of thing or device. Aptilo's comprehensive IoT Platform, the Aptilo SMP IoT, offers reusable horizontal functionality for vertical applications which shortens the time-to-market and lowers the deployment cost. It enables connections and information exchange between heterogeneous IoT things/devices and connectivity networks to various IoT applications.

The Aptilo SMP IoT is built around a flexible API adapter concept and a powerful rules engine with configurable logic. Other building blocks include authentication, policy control, provisioning, data collection, visualization and analytics. The platform also supports different monetization models including the new modern business models where a user subscribes to a product and pays based on the usage rather than buying the product.

"We have spent the last 15 years helping service providers securely control the access, experience and monetization of all users and things connected to their Wi-Fi networks," said Jan Sjönell, VP Internet of Things, Aptilo Networks. "Some of our customers are already delivering Wi-Fi-based B2B and B2C IoT services through the Aptilo Service Management Platform. We are now taking it to the next level by adding IoT-specific protocols and functions to the platform."

This week Aptilo is participating IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona. Meet us at booth F715 Aptilo in the Swedish IoT pavilion "IoT Sweden."

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform' (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 70 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visithttp://www.aptilo.com.