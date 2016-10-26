

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Auvi-Q, the rival for EpiPen, will be coming back in 2017, pharmaceutical company Kaleo announced on Wednesday.



Auvi-Q is a epinephrine injection used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in people who are at risk for or have a history of serious allergic reactions.



Auvi-Q was removed from the market last year because of manufacturing problems.



'At Kaleo, we are aware of the epinephrine auto-injector access and affordability challenges confronting patients. We have frequent conversations with patients, doctors, and advocacy groups to understand their concerns and are working to address these concerns in a way that benefits patients,' the company said.



'Our goal is that any patient, regardless of insurance coverage, should have options when it comes to epinephrine auto-injectors, including the option to access AUVI-Q at an affordable price,' the company added.



Mylan, the manufacturer of EpiPen, is facing a widespread outrage from lawmakers and the public after the company implemented sharp price increases for a pair of EpiPen auto-injectors to $608 from about $100 in 2008. Mylan had acquired the product in 2007.



Meanwhile, Kaleo has not provided any details on its pricing strategy.



