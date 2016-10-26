Technavio's latest report on the globalhigher education m-learning marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global higher education m-learning market was valued at USD 7.58 billion in 2015 and should reach USD 18.42 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.43%.

Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on education technology sector, says, "The rising use of smartphones and tablets has proven to be effective in the digitization of education through cloud technology. The collaborative feature of the m-learning system enables educators and students to share data and work together on different projects through a single platform

Stakeholders of higher educational institutions have realized the need to integrate up-to-date technologies to alter teaching methodologies for the betterment of the education system as a whole. This has led to the adoption of educational technology solutions across various institutions. However, the implementation cost of digitization has been an issue for the education sector. In this aspect, the cloud has proven to be the most efficient model of service. Using the cloud service reduces costs of building and maintaining IT infrastructure for educational institutions.

The top three emerging trends driving the global higher education M-learning marketaccording to Technavio educationresearch analysts are:

Rise in gamification of m-learning

Growing government initiatives

Emergence of new HTML standard

Rise in gamification of m-learning

Gamification includes game mechanics and game design techniques in a non-gaming context. It is considered a powerful tool to help students in character building, developing cognitive and motor skills, and driving innovative thinking through the incorporation of points, levels, and badges into the learning experience.

"Gamification enables the integration of 3-D characters into e-learning courseware, which makes e-learning more interactive and stimulating from the learner's perspective. Through this method, educational institutions are embedding interactive learning among students through a lighter, less stressful environment" according to Jhansi.

Growing government initiatives

Governments worldwide have realized the high potential of mobile devices to enhance education. These devices support the evolving education system by providing e-learning tools and other technologies. Governments are also investing heavily to improve broadband infrastructure to support m-learning, which depends heavily on Internet speed.

Governments worldwide are formulating favorable policies to support m-learning with the ultimate goal of encouraging technology-driven learning. The UK government supports m-learning projects and ICT development. In New Zealand, the Ministry of Education has rolled out a virtual learning network that connects communities, government ministries, and primary and secondary schools; this initiative helps students access online sources of education through mobile devices. Apart from this, the Communications Professional Development Program of New Zealand is aiming to enhance the technical capabilities of teachers.

Emergence of new HTML standard

The introduction of HTML5 has boosted the growth of the global m-learning market, facilitating the creation of mobile apps that are widely used by both teachers and students. In addition, developers are using HTML5 with other coding languages, such as jQuery and JavaScript, to create graphics and interactive content. HTML5 is compatible with many web browsers and mobile operating systems and is capable of providing better performance, enriched multimedia, and better connectivity. Earlier, Flash was the key platform used by content developers. Since many mobile devices do not support Flash content, HTML5 is increasingly being used to deliver interactive content and videos through cell phones. Despite the many benefits of HTML5, it is still a new technology, and content developers are not experienced enough to develop content through it.

The top vendors are as follows:

Adobe Systems

Blackboard

D2L

LearnCast

