OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Members of the media are invited to join a technical briefing on the procurement for the Canadian Surface Combatant.

Date: October 27, 2016 Time: 10:30 am (EDT) Location: National Press Theatre 150 Wellington Street Ottawa, Ontario

Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada and from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will deliver remarks and will be joined by senior officials from National Defence to answer questions.

Notes to editor / news director:

-- Media wishing to participate in the technical briefing by teleconference must register with Public Services and Procurement Canada's Media Relations Office by calling 819-420-5501. The phone number for joining the teleconference will be provided upon registration. -- Cameras are permitted.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Public Services and Procurement Canada

819-420-5501

media@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca



