Global Bromine Strategic Business Report 2014-2022: ICL is the Largest Bromine Producer Worldwide - Research and Markets

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bromine in Metric Tons by the following End Use Segments: Flame Retardants, Drilling Fluids, Organic Intermediates, Water-Treatment Chemicals, and Other Applications.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as



Albemarle Corporation (US)

Arab Potash Company ( Jordan )

) Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. ( Israel )

) Chemtura Corporation (US)

Biolab, Inc. (US)

Gulf Resources Inc., ( China )

) Hindustan Salts Limited ( India )

) Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Israel Chemicals Limited ( Israel )

) ICL-IP America, Inc. (US)

Dead Sea Bromine Company Ltd. ( Israel )

) Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. ( Jordan )

) Perekop Bromine ( Ukraine )

) Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd ( China )

) Solaris ChemTech Ltd. ( India )

) Tata Chemicals Ltd. ( India )

) Tetra technologies, Inc. (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Tosoh Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Bromine

A Prelude

Global Bromine Market Overview and Outlook

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Consumer of Bromine

Market Restraints

Competitive Scenario

ICL: the Largest Bromine Producer

Reserves and Production Statistics

2. END-USE APPLICATIONS



Large Bromine Producers in Distress

New Applications to the Rescue

Brominated Polymeric Flame Retardants to Witness Growth

Concerns of Bromine Usage in Electronics Casings

Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for Bromine Demand for Drilling Applications

Organic Intermediates to Emerge As Second Largest End-Use Application for Bromine

Bromine Based Flow Batteries to Witness Robust Growth with Rising demand for Grid Energy Storage Systems

Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies

Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology

Research Ongoing for Developing Cheaper Batteries for Grid Electricity Storage

Indispensable Nature of Rubber in Various Applications Form a Strong Base for Growth of Bromine

Increasing Demand for Clean Water Drives Bromine Application as Disinfectant and Fumigant

End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector and Role of Bromine

Bromine's Key Role in Reduction of Mercury Emission: Strong Growth Driver

Increasing Use of Bromine in Pharmaceuticals Add to Growth

Brominated Pesticides Usage in Pesticides Will Add to Growth

Market Issues

Environmental Issues Associated with Bromine Lead to Increasing Demand for Alternative Products

Alternatives to Methyl Bromide

Need of the Hour

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Air Blowing Process

Steaming Out Process

Derivatives of Bromine

Various forms of Bromine

Calcium Bromide (CaBr2)

Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Threshold Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Tarloxotinib Bromide

WEW Introduced 8,350-Liter (2,205-Gal-Lon) Bromine Tank

Boehringer Ingelheim Rolls Out STIOLTO RESPIMAT

Elestor Develops Hydrogen Bromide Flow Battery

ICL Installs Bromine-Based Battery

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



ICL's Industrial Products Segment Divests Clearon

Albemarle Inks an Agreement with ICL

Albemarle Completes Divestiture of Martinswerk Business

Chemetall Takes Over Shanghai Chemetall Joint Venture

Albemarle Completes Acquisition of Rockwood Holdings

Tosoh Inks Agreement with Chemtura for Distribution of Emerald Innovation® 1000

Gulf Resources Acquires Shouguang City Rongyuan Chemical

Albemarle Inks Agreement with ICL

RedFlow Inks an Agreement with SMS Global

Jordan Bromine Expands Bromine Capacity

Albemarle Announces Successful Commissioning of Jordan Bromine Company's First Phase of Expansion

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



