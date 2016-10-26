Global Bromine Strategic Business Report 2014-2022: ICL is the Largest Bromine Producer Worldwide - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bromine in Metric Tons by the following End Use Segments: Flame Retardants, Drilling Fluids, Organic Intermediates, Water-Treatment Chemicals, and Other Applications.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2014 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Albemarle Corporation (US)
- Arab Potash Company (Jordan)
- Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)
- Chemtura Corporation (US)
- Biolab, Inc. (US)
- Gulf Resources Inc., (China)
- Hindustan Salts Limited (India)
- Honeywell International Inc. (US)
- Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel)
- ICL-IP America, Inc. (US)
- Dead Sea Bromine Company Ltd. (Israel)
- Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)
- Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)
- Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)
- Solaris ChemTech Ltd. (India)
- Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)
- Tetra technologies, Inc. (US)
- The Dow Chemical Company (US)
- Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Bromine
- A Prelude
- Global Bromine Market Overview and Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Consumer of Bromine
- Market Restraints
- Competitive Scenario
- ICL: the Largest Bromine Producer
- Reserves and Production Statistics
2. END-USE APPLICATIONS
- Large Bromine Producers in Distress
- New Applications to the Rescue
- Brominated Polymeric Flame Retardants to Witness Growth
- Concerns of Bromine Usage in Electronics Casings
- Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for Bromine Demand for Drilling Applications
- Organic Intermediates to Emerge As Second Largest End-Use Application for Bromine
- Bromine Based Flow Batteries to Witness Robust Growth with Rising demand for Grid Energy Storage Systems
- Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage Technologies
- Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology
- Research Ongoing for Developing Cheaper Batteries for Grid Electricity Storage
- Indispensable Nature of Rubber in Various Applications Form a Strong Base for Growth of Bromine
- Increasing Demand for Clean Water Drives Bromine Application as Disinfectant and Fumigant
- End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector and Role of Bromine
- Bromine's Key Role in Reduction of Mercury Emission: Strong Growth Driver
- Increasing Use of Bromine in Pharmaceuticals Add to Growth
- Brominated Pesticides Usage in Pesticides Will Add to Growth
- Market Issues
- Environmental Issues Associated with Bromine Lead to Increasing Demand for Alternative Products
- Alternatives to Methyl Bromide
- Need of the Hour
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Air Blowing Process
- Steaming Out Process
- Derivatives of Bromine
- Various forms of Bromine
- Calcium Bromide (CaBr2)
- Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
- Threshold Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Tarloxotinib Bromide
- WEW Introduced 8,350-Liter (2,205-Gal-Lon) Bromine Tank
- Boehringer Ingelheim Rolls Out STIOLTO RESPIMAT
- Elestor Develops Hydrogen Bromide Flow Battery
- ICL Installs Bromine-Based Battery
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- ICL's Industrial Products Segment Divests Clearon
- Albemarle Inks an Agreement with ICL
- Albemarle Completes Divestiture of Martinswerk Business
- Chemetall Takes Over Shanghai Chemetall Joint Venture
- Albemarle Completes Acquisition of Rockwood Holdings
- Tosoh Inks Agreement with Chemtura for Distribution of Emerald Innovation® 1000
- Gulf Resources Acquires Shouguang City Rongyuan Chemical
- Albemarle Inks Agreement with ICL
- RedFlow Inks an Agreement with SMS Global
- Jordan Bromine Expands Bromine Capacity
- Albemarle Announces Successful Commissioning of Jordan Bromine Company's First Phase of Expansion
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 31)
- The United States (4)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (2)
- - Germany (1)
- - Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
- Middle East (5)
