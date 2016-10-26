North America $11.11 Billion Diabetic Shoes/Footwear Market Demand & Opportunity Outlook 2015-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The diabetic footwear market in United States was valued at USD 1112.0 Million in 2015



The total population of diabetic patients in the U.S. has augmented from 5.5 million in 1982 to 22.0 million in 2014. Owing to this augmented growth of diabetic population, the risk of foot ulcers and neuropathy has also increased significantly in the previous few years.

The report studies the demand on the basis of inpatient and outpatient in the region which further has been granule to the country data. In addition to that, to understand the most profitable distribution mode in the region, the market for U.S., Canada & Mexico has been studied based on the online & offline channels. Offline distribution channels further have been studied into specialty store, clinics & street stores.

Diabetes is also one of the prominent causes of lower limb amputations in the U.S. At present, the U.S. is a home to around 2 million people surviving with amputations (limb losses) and according to an estimate around 185,010 limb losses occurs every year in the U.S. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that one out of every three adults in the U.S. would suffer from diabetes by the end of 2050. With this rise in number of diabetic cases in the country, the risk of lower limb amputations would also soar in the future.



In order to reduce the chances of amputations caused by diabetes, there is a great need of taking proper feet care measures like wearing right kind of footwear by the people. These measures and practices would surely help to fuel the market of diabetic footwear in the region. The therapeutic/diabetic footwear market in Canada is anticipated to witness a continuous rise in the year-on-year (y-o-y) growth rate from 4.6% in 2015 to 6.5% in 2017. However, the diabetic shoes demand growth rate is expected to decline by 0.8 percentage points from 7.09% in 2020 to 6.3% in 2021.



