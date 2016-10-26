Technavio's latest report on the global induction hobs marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The increasingly hectic schedules of consumers across the globe are generating a greater demand for convenient home appliances that can save both time and energy. Realizing this trend, manufacturers of home appliances have started focusing on continuous technological advances in the field of electronics to add more perceived values to their products and enhance their functionality.

Poonam Saini, a lead home, kitchen and large appliances research analyst, says, "Induction hobs are convenient to use as well as faster, therefore, their demand will likely increase over the next five years. Typically, an induction cooktop operates 22%-25% faster than other cooking appliances

Request a sample report:

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global induction hobs market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Government emphasis on energy-efficient appliances

Focus on aesthetics and multiple features in induction hobs

Integration of kitchen appliances

Government emphasis on energy-efficient appliances

Realizing the fact that the power consumed by household appliances accounts for around 35% of the total power consumption of a household, many consumers are now purchasing energy-efficient cooking appliances. In addition, governments of developed countries like the US as well as the EU countries are trying to promote the use of more energy-efficient products. According to a study conducted by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for the US Department of Energy, an induction cooker is 84% more efficient at transferring energy compared with 74% for an electric cooktop and about 40% for gas cooktops.

Government initiatives are playing a key role in the growth of the market. As the housing construction sector in France did not fare well over the last few years, the French government has taken measures to boost the market by providing USD 2.15 billion tax relief to banks and offering new zero-interest mortgages. This is encouraging consumers (especially millennials) to move into new houses and purchase new household appliances.

Focus on aesthetics and multiple features in induction hobs

One of the major roadblocks faced by vendors operating in this market is the uniformity of the products offered by all vendors. With the market for home cooking appliances being highly penetrated, vendors are coming up with different color options, styles, and designs to attract consumers. For instance, manufacturers in this space are now launching induction cooktops with interactive recipe databases, advanced speed-cook modes, and in colors that complement the décor of most modern kitchen.

"Vendors are also coming up with products in different sizes so that these can be used in different ways, such as, on the countertop or built-in mode. For instance, in 2016, AGA released its 48-inch cooktop, designed for high-end large kitchens, which is the biggest induction cooktop available in the market," says Poonam.

Integration of kitchen appliances

Modular kitchens have now become an integral part of new residential projects, particularly in urban areas, as they maximize the use of space and are designed to suit consumers' preferences. With changing kitchen designs, and preference for remodeling and modular kitchens, the demand for integrated and built-in kitchen appliances is growing. This demand growth can also be attributed to the rising disposable income and improvement in the standard of living. Therefore, many vendors have started offering integrated built-in induction cooktops along with built-in ovens. As such products are expensive, growing demand for them will directly translate into higher profit margins for vendors.

Browse Related Reports:

Induction Cooktop Market in India 2016-2020

Household appliances in Europe 2016-2020

Global Refrigerator Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161026005261/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com