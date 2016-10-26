Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Colloidal Precious Metals Market in Greece: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.
The report presents analysis of colloidal precious metals market in Greece.
Report Scope:
- Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Greece
- Colloidal Precious Metals market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated
- The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country
- The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.
Key Topics Covered:
1. GREECE: COUNTRY PROFILE
2. COLLOIDAL PRECIOUS METALS MARKET IN GREECE
2.1. Overview of colloidal precious metals market
2.2. Producers of colloidal precious metals
3. GREECE'S FOREIGN TRADE IN COLLOIDAL PRECIOUS METALS
3.1. Export and import of colloidal precious metals
3.2. Export and import of silver nitrate
3.3. Export and import of silver components, other than silver nitrate
3.4. Export and import of gold components
3.5. Export and import of inorganic or organic components of precious metals
4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GREECE
5. COLLOIDAL PRECIOUS METALS CONSUMERS IN GREEK MARKET
5.1. Downstream markets of Colloidal Precious Metals in Greece
5.2. Colloidal Precious Metals consumers in Greece
