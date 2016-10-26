STONY MOUNTAIN, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Investing in public infrastructure creates jobs, strengthens the economy and connects people to their communities. Investing in recreational infrastructure projects - such as those that facilitate active transportation - gives Canadians and their families safe and accessible opportunities for walking, jogging and bicycling.

The Government of Canada and the Province of Manitoba today announced support for a new active transportation infrastructure project in Stony Mountain through the federal Gas Tax Fund. New gravel and asphalt trails will be constructed along Dufferin Drive, Old Highway 7, Memorial Drive, School Road, and from Gulay Road to Park Avenue along the King Edward road allowance. Totalling nearly 2 kilometres in length, the trails will also increase pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Thanks to the federal Gas Tax Fund, residents will be able to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle, whether through commuting, exercising, or spending an afternoon of outdoor family fun.

Quotes

"The federal Gas Tax Fund enables communities such as Rockwood to make informed decisions about their infrastructure investments, as they are best positioned to identify their specific needs. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in this project which will help grow the middle class and have a lasting impact on the quality of life for the people of Stony Mountain for decades to come."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Having safe, accessible pathways brings families and friends together as they enjoy nature and spend quality time together. Families are the heart of our communities and Manitoba's new government is committed to providing opportunities for Manitobans to enjoy the great outdoors."

Honourable Ralph Eichler, Minister of Agriculture

"The Rural Municipality of Rockwood and the community of Stony Mountain wishes to thank the governments of Canada and Manitoba for their support to enhance the quality of life and encourage physical activity within the community of Rockwood. This project is a great legacy to both the Province of Manitoba and the community of Stony Mountain."

Jim Campbell, Reeve of the Municipality of Rockwood

Quick Facts

-- The Government of Canada contributed $50,000, in part through the Small Communities Transportation Fund administered by Manitoba, out of the annual federal Gas Tax Fund allocation to the Province. The total cost of the project is $114,000. -- Between 2014 and 2019, the Government of Canada is providing over $340 million in funding, including $68,744,285 in 2016, for municipal infrastructure in Manitoba through the federal Gas Tax Fund. -- The federal Gas Tax Fund provides Canadian municipalities with a permanent, predictable and indexed source of long-term funding. -- It offers local communities the flexibility to make strategic investments across 18 different project categories, including roads and bridges, public transit, drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and recreational facilities.

