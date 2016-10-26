

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is currently turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Wednesday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The buck is down against both the Euro and the pound sterling, but has pared some of its early losses. The dollar has also overcome some early weakness against the Japanese Yen and has turned positive against it.



The U.S. trade deficit in goods came in at $56.1 billion in September, down 5.2 percent from $59.1 billion in August.



New home sales rose in September, though the increase was helped by revisions to figures from the previous month. The rate of sales came in below what economists had expected.



Data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce showed that new home sales rose 3.1 percent to an annual rate of 593,000. Economists had expected a rate of 601,000. The result was 29.8 percent higher than last year.



The dollar dropped to a 4-session low of $1.0946 against the Euro Wednesday morning, but has since bounced back to around $1.0905.



German consumer confidence is set to weaken to a 7-month low in November as weak global growth is expected to affect the domestic activity, a closely watched survey revealed Wednesday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to 9.7 from 10.0 in October, the Nuremberg-based market research group GfK said in its monthly survey report.



The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.0. The indicator has fallen below the ten-point mark for the first time since June 2016 and reached its lowest value since April.



Germany's import prices decreased at a slower-than-expected pace in September, after rebounding in the previous month, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Import prices fell 1.8 percent year-over-year in September, just below economists' expectations for a decline of 1.9 percent. In August, prices had risen 2.6 percent.



Data also showed that export prices decreased 0.6 percent in September from a year ago, while it showed no variations from the preceding month.



French consumer confidence improved as expected in October, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. The consumer sentiment index rose to 98 in October from 97 in September. A similar higher reading was last seen in May and reached the highest level since October 2007, when the score was 100.



The buck slipped to a low of $1.2244 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since rebounded to around $1.2225.



U.K. mortgage approvals increased to a 3-month high in September, the British Bankers' Association reported Wednesday. The number of mortgages approved for house purchases rose to 38,252 in September from 37,241 in August. This was the highest since June, when approvals totaled 39,880.



The greenback has climbed to around Y104.500 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early low of Y103.995.



Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday. That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from August.



Japan's small business confidence strengthened in October, survey data from the Shoko Chukin Bank showed Wednesday. The small business sentiment index rose to 48.3 from 47.7 in September. The index strengthened for the second consecutive month.



