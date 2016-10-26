Global Eyewear Market 2016-2020 with Focus on Luxury Sunglass - Driven by Rising Fashion and Need for Vision Correction - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Eyewear Market with Focus on Luxury Sunglass: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)" report to their offering.

"Global Eyewear Market with Focus on Luxury Sunglass: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)", the demand for eyewear market will be driven by growing ageing population, high potential vision correction opportunity, growing urbanization, rising diabetic population, expansion in emerging market, growing technical innovation and increasing demand in developed markets.

The eyewear market is expected to grow at a high single-digit pace by the end of the decade by major demographic, customer and product trends in both mature and emerging markets. Overall, in the coming years, the eyewear business should benefit from superior growth vs. the luxury goods industry driven by sector-specific and favorable factors. Moreover growth in the number of middle class consumers, fuelled by factors such as economic progress, higher productivity, educational attainment and urbanization are expected to boost the eyewear market in the near future.

Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are growth of contact lens category, emerging online eyewear market, scale benefits of optical retailers, shift to higher value eyewear products and increasing demand for quality sunglasses. However, the expansion of global eyewear market is hindered by increasing use of refractive eye surgery and illegal decorative contact lenses.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the global eyewear market, along with study of the regional markets including the US, Japan, China, Brazil, India, Taiwan and Germany. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Corrective Lens

1.2 Contact Lenses

1.3 Sunglasses

2. Global Eyewear Market Analysis

2.1 Global Eyewear Market

2.2 Global Eyewear Market Segments

3. Global Luxury Sunglass Market

3.1 Global Luxury Sunglass Market

3.1.1 Global Luxury Sunglass Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Luxury Sunglass Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 Global Luxury Sunglass Market Forecast by Retail Volume Growth

3.1.4 Global Luxury Sunglass Market Forecast by Retail Average Selling Price Growth

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Ageing Population

5.1.2 High Potential Vision Correction Opportunity

5.1.3 Growing Urbanization

5.1.4 Rising Diabetic Population

5.1.5 Expansion in Emerging Markets

5.1.6 Growing Technical Innovation

5.1.7 Increasing Demand in Developed Markets

5.2 Market Trends

5.2.1 Growth of the Contact Lens Category

5.2.2 Emerging Online Eyewear Market

5.2.3 Scale Benefits of Optical Retailers

5.2.4 Shift to Higher Value Eyewear Products

5.2.5 Increasing Demand for Quality Sunglasses

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Increasing Use of Refractive Eye Surgery

5.3.2 Illegal Decorative Contact Lenses

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Luxottica

7.2 Essilor

7.3 Grand Vision

7.4 Safilo Group

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzxn5v/global_eyewear

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716