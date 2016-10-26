Research and Markets - Global $5.7 Billion Assisted Breathing, Airway Management, & Ventilation Market 2016: The European Market Is Being Influenced by Stagnant Caseloads and Growing Efforts to Rein-In Costs

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The global market for ventilators and airway management products was valued at $5.7 billion during 2015
Important regional differences, such as relative levels of market maturity as well as key demographic factors, are expected to influence growth across a range of product types through 2021. In the U.S., where respiratory caseloads are expected to rise, greater preference is being given to systems that enable use for patients at all levels of acuity as well as those that facilitate the transition from costly intensive care settings.
The European market is being influenced by stagnant caseloads and growing efforts to rein-in costs, although demand for these technologies is rising in the countries of the Middle East and Africa. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as Central and South America are prioritizing the acquisition of ventilators and airway management products to accommodate rising demand.
This report examines the global markets for these devices, including ventilators used in acute care; neonatal care; high-frequency ventilators; sub-acute ventilators; portable ventilators; transport systems; and noninvasive ventilators. The airway management products covered in the report include ventilator circuits; heat and moisture exchangers; heated humidifiers; laryngeal mask airways and supraglottic airways; and masks and circuits used for noninvasive ventilation.
Critical Issues Covered in this Report:
- The competitive landscape for these devices in key regions
- Detailed quantitative analysis of product segments, with forecasts from 2014-2021, for the U.S.; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Other Americas; and the Rest of the World (ROW)
- Quantitative factors including pricing, replacement rates, and product sales
- Caseloads and other key infrastructure and market metrics.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
3. Ventilators And Airway Management Products
4. Ventilators & Airway Management Products: Global Market Analysis
