26.10.2016 | 21:11
Connected Drug Delivery Devices, Markets, Players, Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Drug Delivery - Devices, Markets, Players, Strategies and Forecasts" report to their offering.

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.

Connected devices - drug delivery devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants. Efforts to enhance adherence have a non-negligible effect on drug formulations and delivery decisions, and are a significant factor in the prescribing decisions of most physicians. The connected device ecosystem includes OEM device suppliers, drug developers, human factors consultants and aftermarket third-party devices.

What You Will Learn

  • What drug delivery devices incorporate connectivity technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?
  • What benefits do connected drug delivery devices provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient safety and reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?
  • What therapeutic areas are the current focus of connected devices?
  • Who are the companies behind the push to connected delivery devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations?
  • What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on connected drug delivery device commercialization and market access?
  • What does the current market for connected drug delivery devices look like? What will it look like in 2020?
  • What are the key market drivers for the growth of connected drug delivery devices?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Connected Devices - The Opportunity

  • Drug Development Trends
  • The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Devices
  • Factors Driving Drug Self-Administration
  • Therapeutic Demand Drivers
  • The Impact of Developing Economies

3. Wireless Connectivity Technologies

  • Bluetooth
  • Cellular
  • Near Field Communications
  • Emerging Technologies

4. Wirelessly Connected Device Analysis

  • Inhalation
  • Integrated Connected Devices
  • Third Party/Aftermarket Connectivity Devices
  • Injection
  • Connected Handheld Injection Devices
  • Connected Wearable Injection Devices
  • Vendor-specific Connectivity Platforms
  • Third Party Connectivity Devices
  • Solid Dosage Forms
  • Transdermal Systems

5. Near-term Markets and Applications

  • Addiction
  • Anaphylaxis
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Cardiovascular
  • Diabetes
  • Hormone Replacement
  • Neurology
  • Upper Respiratory Diseases

6. Market Factors

  • Regulatory Requirements
  • Data Security
  • Patient Acceptance and Training

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfb9sw/connected_drug

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire