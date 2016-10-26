Connected Drug Delivery Devices, Markets, Players, Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.

Connected devices - drug delivery devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants. Efforts to enhance adherence have a non-negligible effect on drug formulations and delivery decisions, and are a significant factor in the prescribing decisions of most physicians. The connected device ecosystem includes OEM device suppliers, drug developers, human factors consultants and aftermarket third-party devices.

What You Will Learn

What drug delivery devices incorporate connectivity technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?

What benefits do connected drug delivery devices provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient safety and reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?

What therapeutic areas are the current focus of connected devices?

Who are the companies behind the push to connected delivery devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations?

What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on connected drug delivery device commercialization and market access?

What does the current market for connected drug delivery devices look like? What will it look like in 2020?

What are the key market drivers for the growth of connected drug delivery devices?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Connected Devices - The Opportunity

Drug Development Trends

The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Devices

Factors Driving Drug Self-Administration

Therapeutic Demand Drivers

The Impact of Developing Economies

3. Wireless Connectivity Technologies

Bluetooth

Cellular

Near Field Communications

Emerging Technologies

4. Wirelessly Connected Device Analysis

Inhalation

Integrated Connected Devices

Third Party/Aftermarket Connectivity Devices

Injection

Connected Handheld Injection Devices

Connected Wearable Injection Devices

Vendor-specific Connectivity Platforms

Third Party Connectivity Devices

Solid Dosage Forms

Transdermal Systems

5. Near-term Markets and Applications

Addiction

Anaphylaxis

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Hormone Replacement

Neurology

Upper Respiratory Diseases

6. Market Factors

Regulatory Requirements

Data Security

Patient Acceptance and Training

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfb9sw/connected_drug

