Connected Drug Delivery Devices, Markets, Players, Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Drug Delivery - Devices, Markets, Players, Strategies and Forecasts" report to their offering.
For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.
Connected devices - drug delivery devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants. Efforts to enhance adherence have a non-negligible effect on drug formulations and delivery decisions, and are a significant factor in the prescribing decisions of most physicians. The connected device ecosystem includes OEM device suppliers, drug developers, human factors consultants and aftermarket third-party devices.
What You Will Learn
- What drug delivery devices incorporate connectivity technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?
- What benefits do connected drug delivery devices provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient safety and reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?
- What therapeutic areas are the current focus of connected devices?
- Who are the companies behind the push to connected delivery devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations?
- What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on connected drug delivery device commercialization and market access?
- What does the current market for connected drug delivery devices look like? What will it look like in 2020?
- What are the key market drivers for the growth of connected drug delivery devices?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Connected Devices - The Opportunity
- Drug Development Trends
- The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Devices
- Factors Driving Drug Self-Administration
- Therapeutic Demand Drivers
- The Impact of Developing Economies
3. Wireless Connectivity Technologies
- Bluetooth
- Cellular
- Near Field Communications
- Emerging Technologies
4. Wirelessly Connected Device Analysis
- Inhalation
- Integrated Connected Devices
- Third Party/Aftermarket Connectivity Devices
- Injection
- Connected Handheld Injection Devices
- Connected Wearable Injection Devices
- Vendor-specific Connectivity Platforms
- Third Party Connectivity Devices
- Solid Dosage Forms
- Transdermal Systems
5. Near-term Markets and Applications
- Addiction
- Anaphylaxis
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes
- Hormone Replacement
- Neurology
- Upper Respiratory Diseases
6. Market Factors
- Regulatory Requirements
- Data Security
- Patient Acceptance and Training
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfb9sw/connected_drug
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716