Global Vacuum Capacitors Market to Grow 12.48% by 2020 - Sustainable Growth in the Global Semiconductor Industry is Driving Growth - Research and Markets

The report forecasts the global vacuum capacitors market to grow at a CAGR of 12.48% during the period 2016-2020.

Increased adoption of smart televisions will be a key trend for market growth. Though the penetration of smart televisions in matured markets such as the Americas is almost saturated, smart television penetration in emerging markets such as APAC has witnessed growth. In 2015, significant players such as Samsung, Sony, and LG rolled out a considerable number of smart televisions into the global market. Vacuum capacitors play a key role in the functioning of smart televisions. Technologies such as impedance matching networks require efficient functioning of vacuum capacitors installed into the product. Also, the demand for more functions in a smart television has boosted the average semiconductor content in a typical smart television. This has increased the demand for semiconductor components, indirectly affecting the growth of the vacuum capacitor market.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be the sustainable growth in global semiconductor industry. The global semiconductor market has been growing steadily. We expect the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period. The rise in sales of microelectronics and consumer electronic devices is supporting the growth of the semiconductor market.

Further, the report states that miniaturization of consumer electronics will be a challenge for the market.

Key vendors:

COMET

GLVAC

Meidensha

