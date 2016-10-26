Global Anti-static Packaging Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Growth of IoT & Smart Cities Dirving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The report forecasts the global anti-static packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% during the period 2016-2020.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
There is lot of room for innovation in anti-static packaging products, especially in anti-static coatings. With the development of nanomaterials and the emergence of a trend toward the miniaturization of electronic chips, anti-static packaging products need to evolve according to industry requirements.
According to the report, increasing miniaturization of electronic devices will be a key driver for market growth. The growing demand for compact electronic products has increased miniaturization of semiconductors, further increasing the demand for anti-static packaging.
Further, the report states that complying with the strict material specifications set down by packaging assemblers and testers is a major challenge that vendors of anti-static packaging materials face. The demand for lead-free packages integrated with various epoxy resins, wires, and chips is placing pressure on the material suppliers to strictly adhere to specifications.
- 3M
- BASF
- Dow Chemical
