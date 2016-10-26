Technavio analysts forecast the global I/O modules market in discrete industriesto grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global I/O modules market in discrete industriesfor 2016-2020. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges faced by vendors and the market as a whole. It also examines the key emerging trends and their influence on current and future market scenarios in the global I/O modules market in discrete industries.

Technavio industrial automation analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global I/O modules market in discrete industries:

Reduction in prices of raw materials

The major raw materials used in the manufacture of I/O modules and related accessories consist of copper windings, electrical steel, and insulation materials, which account for more than 50% of the total manufacturing costs. Out of these raw materials, copper windings and electrical steel account for more than 40% of the total I/O module cost. "The current decline in the costs of the above-mentioned two raw materials is likely to reduce manufacturing costs, resulting in a similar cost reduction for end-users, thus increasing their implementation. This development augurs well for the growth of the global I/O modules market in discrete industries," says Bharat Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

Shift toward implementation of distributed I/O modules

Distributed I/O modules installed in a communication network in discrete industries enable I/O data to be spread across the machine and outside of the cabinet, thereby lowering the overall hardware costs of the system. End-users are showing interest in distributed modular I/O technology because it lowers the cost per point of the control designs and reduces the total time of integration. By using modular I/O modules, the I/O slices can be separated from the communication network and are designed for mounting on the machines in small pockets of distributed I/O.

Centralized I/O are bulky and time consuming to install. However, a distributed modular I/O setup allows system integrators to quickly configure and test the I/O hardware because it uses the standardized quick-connect connectors and familiar devices. In addition, the adoption of open network standards (such as Ethernet protocols) enables machines to speak the same language, making communication networks much more robust.

Incorporation of open-sourced software for programming I/O modules

An open-source industrial automation software is an independent platform that provides a set of tools for development and implementation. The open platform-based industrial automation software provides an alternative to expensive in-house design. It offers development libraries, interface applications, mass configuration tools, and front and back-end applications. It supports discrete industries that are under pressure to reduce large upfront development costs or to quickly introduce new features in connected embedded designs.

Open programming software helps in faster application development and reduces commissioning time and lifecycle costs. It allows the application software to be independent from the I/O manufacturer and re-usable over multiple projects. It utilizes a components-based approach to reduce programming errors, and supports a wide range of customer specific requests without the extra cost of redesign. In addition, it improves the software quality by using highly structured software that is validated and improved over multiple projects. "Hence, they are adopting open programming environments that they can transfer across multiple projects and work on controllers from different brands," says Bharat.

