Technavio analysts forecast the global intravenous (IV) fluid bags marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global IV fluid bagsmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts use the revenue generated from the sale of IV fluid bags.

The global IV fluid bags market will grow in APAC because governments in emerging countries are making efforts to improve their respective healthcare infrastructures. This has encouraged vendors to introduce new designs and variations. Further, increased competition among vendors ensures the availability of the IV products, such as IV fluid bags, at reasonable costs.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global IV fluid bags market:

Increased risk of malnutrition among cancer patients

Rising number of premature births

Rise in older adult population

Nutrition plays a major role in several aspects of cancer development and eventual treatment. Malnutrition is a common problem in individuals with cancer, and is recognized as an important component for adverse consequences, including increased morbidity and mortality and decreased the quality of life. Weight loss has been identified as an indicator of poor prognosis in cancer patients. It has been noted that at the time of diagnosis, 60% of individuals with lung cancer and 80% of those with upper gastrointestinal cancer have already experienced significant weight loss, generally defined as at least a 10% loss of body weight in a span of six months.

Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness analyst at Technavio, says, "Inadequate nutrition tends to show up as incapability in oral intake, and progresses to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, stomatitis, mucositis, dysphagia, alterations in taste and smell sensations, pain, depression, and anxiety

More than 15 million babies are born every year before completion of 37 weeks of pregnancy, and about 1 million babies die annually because of complications arising from preterm births. It is because of the prevalence of factors such as increasing maternal age and underlying maternal health problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Also, the greater use of infertility treatments leading to increased rates of pregnancy and changes in obstetric practices such as more C-section births before term are reasons responsible for preterm births.

"Feeding intolerance is a common complication seen in preterm births and these infants are unable to control and coordinate sucking, swallowing, and breathing, and therefore require life support and critical care," adds Amber.

As per the World Bank, between 2000 and 2050, the proportion of the world's people over 60 years will double from around 11% to 22%. The absolute number of people aged 60 years and above will increase from 605 million to 2 billion over the same period. With the increase in older adult population, the number of older people in developing countries, who are unable to look after themselves, are likely to increase substantially by 2050.

Due to the weakening of the digestive system with age, it becomes tough for the human body to digest all the essential nutrients. Therefore, to get sufficient supplements, the confidence of the older adult population toward clinical nutrition, such as parenteral nutrition, is growing. This will increase the demand for IV fluid therapy, thereby increasing the demand for IV fluid bags during the forecast period.

Top vendors:

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Hospira

SIPPEX

