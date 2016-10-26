Video Analytics Solution with Microsoft Azure IoT Suite Will Be Demonstrated at the IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona

NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading technology integrator of advanced IT, networking, communications, and multimodal biometric solutions, today announced the demonstration of new Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the retail industry. Built with Microsoft Azure IoT Suite in conjunction with global loyalty and CRM innovators Brierley+Partners, the solution will be demonstrated at the IoT Solutions World Congress, October 25-28 in Barcelona.

The retail solution, hosted in the Internet of Things Solutions Testbed area in Hall 1, booth D441, will leverage NEC's facial recognition and video analytics technologies to capture shopper demographic information, such as age and gender. Data analytics software, powered by Brierley+Partners, then recommends specific offers and prizes to shoppers who are recognized to be enrolled in the retailer's loyalty program. The integrated solution is hosted on the Azure cloud platform.

"In this latest joint innovative collaboration between NEC and Microsoft, we've engaged Brierley+Partners for their expertise in loyalty and CRM to demonstrate what we believe will be a highly useful application in retail environments," said Matt Worley, vice president of retail solutions, NEC Corporation of America. "The resulting application allows retailers to create truly unique offers to their most loyal customers in real time."

Brierley+Partners' Chief Technology Officer Bill Swift said, "The opportunity to combine the global experience and capabilities of Microsoft and NEC with the impactful consumer insights that our loyalty programs provide, is going to deliver a consumer experience that is a whole new level of cool."

"With years of mutual innovation with NEC, we continue to be amazed at the possibilities when we put the right resources and capabilities together," said Çaglayan Arkan, general manager, Worldwide Manufacturing and Resources, Microsoft Corp. "By utilizing our Intelligent Cloud, NEC and Brierley+Partners can help retailers delight their customers with real-time offers. We are happy that NEC and Brierley+Partners are joining us at IOT Solutions World Congress, where we plan to unveil this scenario for the first time on a public stage."

The demonstration of the loyalty IOT solution built on the Azure IoT Suite is one more example of the long history of collaboration between NEC and Microsoft Corp., which dates back to 1979. NEC and Microsoft have recently demonstrated similar solutions in manufacturing and transportation.

The collaboration between Microsoft, NEC and Brierley+Partners has created a solution that will change the way retailers interact with consumers.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology, and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 160 countries and $28 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

About Brierley+Partners

Brierley+Partners, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a global loyalty and CRM innovator, running some of the best loyalty and customer relationship programs for clients such as GameStop, Express, 7-Eleven, Hertz and Hard Rock. Brierley is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nomura Research Institute (NRI), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Brierley offers a complete suite of loyalty services: program design, loyalty/CRM technology, marketing strategy, research, analytics, omnichannel communications, account management, interactive/print production and fulfillment. The industry-leading Brierley LoyaltyWare® technology platform is uniquely robust, flexible and quick-to-market. All services focus on a single mission: making clients' customer relationships dramatically more profitable.

