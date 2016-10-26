Turnitin Announces Winners of 2016 Global Innovation Awards





Fifty-eight educators in 21 countries recognized for their dedication and innovation in academic integrity and student engagement

OAKLAND, Californiaand NEWCASTLE, England, Oct. 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Turnitin announced the winners of the 2016 Turnitin Global Innovation Awards. The award program recognizes educators, technology administrators and students from around the world who have demonstrated a commitment to academic integrity and excellence in learning through the innovative and effective use of Turnitin and other educational approaches. Click to Tweet.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161026/432939

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161026/432803LOGO

An international panel of academics and previous winners selected this year's winners from a record 500 nominations from nearly 50 countries. They chose winners across seven global regions who excel in one of three categories: academic integrity, student engagement, and writing improvement.

Two new awards added this year include the Writing Improvement Award, with educators and institutions nominating students showing substantial improvement in academic writing. The other, the Global Innovator Award, recognizes one overall winner and champion of best practices for academic integrity and student engagement through the use of Turnitin in training, professional development, support, and collaboration.

This year's Global Innovator Award winner is Princewill Odum, Turnitin administrator and Lecturer in Remote Sensing & GIS from the University of Calabar, Nigeria. Upon winning, Odum said, "I was in an active Turnitin training session for faculty members when I found out about the award. The participants in the training session shared in my joy with a standing ovation and applause."

Odum is currently working toward making the University of Calabar the first university in Nigeria to become a member of the International Center for Academic Integrity. "For our students, Turnitin is a gauge, a meter. They use it to check if their work is something to be proud of. That gives them good joy to know that their work is of an international standard," he said.

Odum is invited to be a Turnitin guest at the WRITEconference in Bangkok, Thailand in March 2017, which will focus on innovations in education and how technology is shaping writing, research, and academic integrity.

"We are proud to support and partner with so many enthusiastic, talented, and dedicated education leaders around the world," said Gill Rowell, education manager at Turnitin. "With even more nominations this year, of a consistently high quality, our judges had a difficult time choosing the winners amongst hundreds of excellent submissions."

See Global Innovation Awards for individual stories and a full list of winners.

About Turnitin

Turnitin is revolutionizing the experience of writing to learn. Turnitin's formative feedback and originality checking services promote critical thinking, ensure academic integrity, and help students improve their writing. Turnitin provides instructors with the tools to engage students in the writing process, provide personalized feedback, and assess student progress over time. Turnitin is used by more than 30 million students at 15,000 institutions in 140 countries. Backed by Insight Venture Partners, GIC, Norwest Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital and Georgian Partners, Turnitin is headquartered in Oakland, Calif., with international offices in Newcastle, U.K.; Utrecht, Netherlands; Seoul, South Korea; and Melbourne, Australia. @Turnitin