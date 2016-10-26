

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arris Group Inc. (ARRS) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $146.70 million, or $0.77 per share. This was up from $83.68 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 41.8% to $1.73 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.



Arris Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $146.70 Mln. vs. $83.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 75.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 41.8%



