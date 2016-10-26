

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $51.6 million, or $0.26 per share. This was up from $45.9 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $721.5 million. This was up from $714.5 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $51.6 Mln. vs. $45.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $721.5 Mln vs. $714.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX