

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $231.3 million, or $0.99 per share. This was up from $223.0 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $2.76 billion. This was up from $2.66 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $231.3 Mln. vs. $223.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q3): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX