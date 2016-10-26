sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,22 Euro		+2,096
+4,27 %
WKN: 863060 ISIN: US9581021055 Ticker-Symbol: WDC 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,17
52,21
23:01
51,67
51,82
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION51,22+4,27 %