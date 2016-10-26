

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $341 million, or $1.18 per share. This was down from $366 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 40.2% to $4.71 billion. This was up from $3.36 billion last year.



Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $341 Mln. vs. $366 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.8% -EPS (Q1): $1.18 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $4.71 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 40.2%



