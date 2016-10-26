

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $34.57 million, or $0.70 per share. This was higher than $29.78 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $560.02 million. This was up from $526.69 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $34.57 Mln. vs. $29.78 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.59 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $560.02 Mln vs. $526.69 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



