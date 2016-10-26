

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) announced a profit for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $186.58 million, or $0.72 per share. This was up from $165.79 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $277.17 million. This was up from $258.89 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $186.58 Mln. vs. $165.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $277.17 Mln vs. $258.89 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.87 - $2.89



