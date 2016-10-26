Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2016) - Revelstoke Equity Inc. (TSXV: REQ.P) ("Revelstoke") announces that it has today filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2016 and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2016 (the "Financials").

A copy of the Financials are available on the SEDAR website under Revelstoke's profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Revelstoke Equity Inc.

Craig Leon - President and Director

Phone: (416) 368-2773

E-mail: cleon@rangercap.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.