

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $271 million, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $126 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.79 billion. This was up from $1.56 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $271 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 115.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 121.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q3): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX