

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $67.7 million, or $0.33 per share. This was down from $84.9 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $410.5 million. This was down from $466.0 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $67.7 Mln. vs. $84.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q3): $410.5 Mln vs. $466.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.18 - $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $330 - $360 Mln



