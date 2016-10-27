sprite-preloader
Owens-Illinois, Inc.: OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED OCTOBER 26, 2016

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For further information, please contact:

Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations
(567) 336-5128
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com (mailto:alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com)

Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. Announces the Filing of a quarterly Report on Form 10-q Dated October 26, 2016

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (October 26, 2016) - Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. ("O-I"), the indirect parent of OI European Group B.V., today announces that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, a copy of which can be found at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

The announcement and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contain "inside information" by O-I under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).  


O-I Group Press Release (8-K)- Europe- Oct 2016 (http://hugin.info/150659/R/2051887/767827.pdf)


