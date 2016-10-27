WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - October 26, 2016) - John Tindall, Director of Client Claim Advocacy for Integrated Risk Solutions, has been appointed to the Wisconsin Worker's Compensation Advisory Council by Raymond Allen, Secretary of the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Tindall is a graduate of UW-Green Bay with more than eight years of claims experience including serving as a claims adjuster for a monoline worker's compensation insurer. In his role as Director of Client Claim Advocacy, Tindall works closely with clients and insurance carriers to seek positive resolutions to claims of all types. Tindall's appointment to the council was effective October 21.

Integrated Risk Solutions Executive Vice President and Co-founder Pete Aisbet said the appointment will allow Tindall to have a direct hand in impacting Wisconsin worker's compensation legislation in the future. "John was appointed because of his extensive industry knowledge, background and experience," Aisbet stated.

In making the appointment, Secretary Allen said those qualities will make Tindall "a valuable representative of management" on the council.

Tindall said he intends to listen very carefully and work for legislation that will continue to improve Wisconsin's business climate. "Everyone has a voice in Wisconsin's Worker's Compensation system," he stated. "The Advisory Council process has kept our Wisconsin Worker's Compensation act stable for decades. I am excited to work through that process to produce meaningful changes that will benefit everyone."

Aisbet said the appointment is significant for both Tindall and for Integrated Risk Solutions. "It allows us to continue to build our leadership role in the industry and to impact issues that touch each and every one of our clients," he said.

The Wisconsin Worker's Compensation Advisory Council provides direction for Wisconsin's Worker's Compensation program. It provides a forum for labor and management representatives to collaborate and formulate amendments to the worker's compensation act and administrative rules. This cooperative amendment process is called the "agreed bill" and is unique to Wisconsin.

About Integrated Risk Solutions

Integrated Risk Solutions, Inc. is a commercial insurance and employee benefits agency based in Waukesha, WI. Specializing in all areas of risk management consulting, commercial insurance brokerage, loss control engineering and claim management, Integrated Risk is in the "business of protecting people." Integrated Risk provides clients with customized services at every level of the risk process, transforming the traditional insurance procurement process (risk transfer) into a comprehensive plan that protects both the people and assets of a company and allocates effective resources to control exposures to loss.

